iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,327 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 47.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.11 and its 200-day moving average is $446.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $379.60 and a one year high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

