iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,246,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,594,000 after acquiring an additional 277,959 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEFA stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.