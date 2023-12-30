Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.93

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 31811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 854.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 958.8% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 149,884 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

