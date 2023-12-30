Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $337.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.01. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.