Intergy Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $477.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.95. The company has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.