Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 12,249 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $263.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.36 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

