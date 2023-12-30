HWG Holdings LP Purchases 46 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNH opened at $526.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $487.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

