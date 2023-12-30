Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.54 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

View Our Latest Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.