Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $279.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

