Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.