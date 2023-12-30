Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 33.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zymeworks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 314,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 371.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Zymeworks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,509,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 33.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zymeworks Price Performance
Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $727.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
