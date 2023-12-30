Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

