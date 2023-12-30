Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 174,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NSA opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $44.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.