Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,235 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.32.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Mizuho decreased their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

