Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 347.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

