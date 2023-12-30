Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 117,371 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1,213.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

