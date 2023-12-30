Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,085,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 691,774 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 514,719 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

HDSN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $613.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

