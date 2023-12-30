Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

