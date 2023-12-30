Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average of $174.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

