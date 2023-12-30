Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

