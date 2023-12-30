HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,072 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of HealthEquity worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $3,518,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $5,162,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,422. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

