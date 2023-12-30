Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases 3,392 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

PG opened at $146.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $345.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

