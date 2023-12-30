Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $255.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.37 and its 200 day moving average is $179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4,255.33, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.