Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,365 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $20,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

CPRT opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

