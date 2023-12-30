Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 253,374 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,374 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

