Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $236.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

