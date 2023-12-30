Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Position Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

In other news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $977,965 over the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

GDEN stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.38 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.