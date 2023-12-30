General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

