Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,982 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in FOX were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 107.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 108,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2,650.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

