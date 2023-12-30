FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.33

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 3427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $584.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

