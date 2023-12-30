Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

