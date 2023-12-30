First Personal Financial Services Purchases New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

