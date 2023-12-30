First Personal Financial Services Has $87,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 236.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

