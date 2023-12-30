Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

