Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

