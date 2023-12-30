Family Firm Inc. Sells 551 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

