Family Firm Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

