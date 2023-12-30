Family Firm Inc. Purchases 596 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPP. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 448,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 363,792 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 136,796 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 744.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 282,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 249,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 102,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

