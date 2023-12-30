Family Firm Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

