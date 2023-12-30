Family Firm Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.