FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CTO Sells $475,819.50 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $477.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

