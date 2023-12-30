Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 10,952 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,892.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,005 shares of company stock worth $204,875. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $51.92 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CWT. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

