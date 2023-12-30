Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,138 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 173,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,712,000 after purchasing an additional 165,883 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,809,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,806,000 after purchasing an additional 135,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

SAFT opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.23. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.62%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

