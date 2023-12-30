Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,812 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $74,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

