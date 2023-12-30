Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average is $174.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

