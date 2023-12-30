Ervin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock worth $19,566,494. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $142.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

