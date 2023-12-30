Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $583.65 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.25. The firm has a market cap of $554.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

