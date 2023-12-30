Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,660 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

