Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 62254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Specifically, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Fox acquired 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,970.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $694.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 395.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

