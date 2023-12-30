Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

